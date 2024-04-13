Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Declines By 52.1%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,505. LiveToBeHappy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
