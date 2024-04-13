Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Drops By 18.1%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

