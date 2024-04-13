Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 113.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $27.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

