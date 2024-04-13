Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 113.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $27.77.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
