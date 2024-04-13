Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Increases By 118.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HNW stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

