Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declines By 21.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 207. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.