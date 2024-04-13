Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Decreases By 22.0%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QSIAW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 2,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,804. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
About Quantum-Si
