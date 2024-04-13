Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Rises By 37.6%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 303,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 40.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RCAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 206.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.