Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Increases By 36.8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

So-Young International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,857. The company has a market cap of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.01. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in So-Young International by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in So-Young International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in So-Young International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.