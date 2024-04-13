Short Interest in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Rises By 34.2%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 806,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 258,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $83.99. 777,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

