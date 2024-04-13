Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Increases By 134.7%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

The China Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth $389,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

