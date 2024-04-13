Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Declines By 21.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 795,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.1 %

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 158,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,992. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $481.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.