Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Rises By 90.0%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,760,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 14,085,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Uni-President China stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

