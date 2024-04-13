Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declines By 67.1%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.2 %
UUGRY opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
