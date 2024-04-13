Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 45.9%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vaso Stock Down 3.7 %
VASO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.03. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
