Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 108.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 331,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,762. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

