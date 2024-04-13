Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 108.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
HIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 331,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,762. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
