Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Decreases By 22.2%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth $190,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

MAPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 287,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

