Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Declines By 19.3%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

WF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1918 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

