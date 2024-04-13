Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

