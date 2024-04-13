Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sibanye Stillwater
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.