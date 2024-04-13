Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.48). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.77), with a volume of 913,528 shares changing hands.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of £480.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

