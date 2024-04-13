Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

