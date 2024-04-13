Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,597 shares. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

