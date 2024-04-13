Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,425 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

KWEB stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 29,369,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,234,939. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

