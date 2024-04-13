Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average is $281.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

