Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML traded down $30.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $961.84. 1,031,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $958.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.98. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

