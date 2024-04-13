Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 5.4%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 282,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 112,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 3,257.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 311,078 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 191,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

