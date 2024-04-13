SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $875.56 million and $240.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,633.12 or 0.99984642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00100458 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.85094855 USD and is down -19.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $220,483,878.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

