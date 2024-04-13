SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SKGR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.07. 10,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,671. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

