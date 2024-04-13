Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Slam

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Slam stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMU – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMU remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

