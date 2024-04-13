Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,662 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $776.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

