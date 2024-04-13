Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 18,809 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 236.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 141,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

RF opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

