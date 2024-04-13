Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 20,609 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of REZI opened at $21.08 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

