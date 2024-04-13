Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 34,946 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,946 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

