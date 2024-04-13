Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,148 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

