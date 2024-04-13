Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,486 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $140.63 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

