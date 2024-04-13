Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $30.25 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

