Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Société BIC Stock Down 1.1 %
BICEY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.
About Société BIC
