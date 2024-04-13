Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Société BIC Stock Down 1.1 %

BICEY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

