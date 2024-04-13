Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $11.59. Sohu.com shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 30,543 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOHU

Sohu.com Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $377.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.