Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.