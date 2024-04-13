Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1290 1481 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -31.43 Sow Good Competitors $8.13 billion $740.10 million 6.27

This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -28.38% -29.91% -4.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good peers beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

