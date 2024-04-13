SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,898,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

