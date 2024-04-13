SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $216.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

