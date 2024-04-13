SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 335,021 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 231,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. 181,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,092. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

