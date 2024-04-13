SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Reduced by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.