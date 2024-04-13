SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Increased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.