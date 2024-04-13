Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.