Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,922,000 after purchasing an additional 307,552 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.