Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

