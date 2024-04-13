Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Buys 80 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $11.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,432.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,539. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

