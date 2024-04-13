Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.17. 1,028,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,413. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.34.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

