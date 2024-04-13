Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,327,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

